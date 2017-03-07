« Air Products’ California fueling stations offering hydrogen below $10 per kg | Main | HARMAN introduces deep learning solution for automotive map live layer data updates »

Print this post

ON Semiconductor acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM

7 March 2017

ON Semiconductor Corporation is acquiring and licensing mmWave technology developed by the IBM Research Haifa Lab research team for use in automotive radar applications. The acquisition positions ON Semiconductor to extend its position in automotive image sensors into the broader automotive sensing market.

Radar is highly complementary to sensing cameras as it excels at measuring distance and object velocity even in poor visibility necessary for next-generation autonomous driving. The combination of these technologies also enables ON Semiconductor to address the growing trend of sensor fusion in which multiple sensing technologies are used to improve accuracy and automotive safety.

The acquisition creates a new Israel design center for ON Semiconductor that reports directly into the automotive solutions division within the Image Sensor Group. The new design center is located in Haifa, Israel. It includes staff, equipment, research facilities and intellectual property. The team’s E-band (71-76 and 81-86 GHz) designs meet the stringent ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) standard and include high output power for a Fixed Beam Silicon based chipset.

ETSI has also developed standards for automotive radar systems in the 77 GHz and 79 GHz bands. Automatic cruise control long-range radar (LRR) operates at 77 GHz while anti-collision short-range radar (SRR) operates at 79 GHz (as well as a temporary frequency of 24 GHz). ETSI is currently drafting Harmonised Standard EN 302 264 V2.1.1 for SRR equipment operating in the 77-81 GHz band.

Background. “Millimeter wave” refers to the wavelength of radio signals on frequencies between 30 GHz and 300 GHz—ranging between 1 and 10 millimeters. At these “millimeter-wave” frequencies, radio propagation decreases more rapidly with distance than at lower frequencies and antennas that can narrowly focus transmitted energy are practical and of modest size.

The limited range of such transmissions is well suited for automotive applications and allows frequency reuse within very short distances, enabling a higher concentration of transmitters in a geographical area than is possible at lower frequencies.

In 1995, the US FCC adopted rules allowing the use of the 76-77 GHz band by vehicular radars on an unlicensed basis. In 2003, the FCC established service rules to promote non-Federal Government development and use of the “millimeter wave” spectrum in the 71-76 GHz, 81-86 GHz and 92-95 GHz bands on a shared basis with Federal Government operations. These bands are available for use in a broad range of new products and services.

In 2015, the US FCC issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) proposing the authorization of radar applications in the 76-81 GHz band.