Volvo Cars reveals new XC60 premium SUV, led by PHEV model, at Geneva

7 March 2017

Volvo Cars revealed the much-anticipated new XC60 premium SUV at the Geneva Motor Show. The new car replaces Volvo’s highly-successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe with nearly a million units sold globally. The XC60 today represents around 30% of Volvo’s total global sales.

The new XC60 offers Volvo’s award-winning T8 Twin Engine gasoline plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system (earlier post) at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

We have a wide range of powertrains. The new XC60 will launch with the diesel D4 engine at 190 hp and the D5 with PowerPulse technology delivering 235 hp. We also have the petrol-powered T5 delivering 254 hp and the T6, which with both turbo and superchargers attached, delivers 320 hp and 400 N·mn of torque. —Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Product & Quality at Volvo Car Group

The new XC60, one of the safest cars ever made, is also fully-loaded with new technology. Steer Assist has been added to the City Safety system.

A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses steer assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo’s Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h (81 mph), is available in the new XC60 as an option.

The new CleanZone four-zone climate system removes harmful pollutants and particles from outside the cabin.

Volvo Cars’ new XC60 is set to go into production in mid-April at the Torslanda Plant in Sweden.