ExxonMobil plans to invest $20B over 10 years to expand manufacturing capacity in US Gulf Region

7 March 2017

ExxonMobil Corporation is expanding its manufacturing capacity along the US Gulf Coast through planned investments of $20 billion over a 10-year period.

The projects, at 11 proposed and existing sites, are expected to generate thousands of new high-paying jobs and $20 billion in increased economic activity in Texas and Louisiana, Darren Woods, chairman and CEO said, highlighting the company’s Growing the Gulf initiative in a keynote speech on Monday at the CERAWeek 2017 conference.

ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the US Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company’s Growing the Gulf expansion program, consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022.

According to the American Chemistry Council, chemical manufacturing is one of America’s top exporting industries, accounting for 14% of overall US exports in 2015, and exports of specific chemicals linked to shale gas are projected to reach $123 billion by 2030. Most of ExxonMobil’s planned new chemical capacity investment in the Gulf region is targeted toward export markets in Asia and elsewhere.