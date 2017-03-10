« Porterville, CA orders ten 40' all-electric buses from GreenPower; option for 20 more | Main | EDI completes integration of plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain into Freightliner platform »

Volvo Cars selects Aerovironment for its first custom global EV charging station

10 March 2017

AeroVironment announced its selection by Volvo Cars as the developer of Volvo Cars’ first custom global EV charging station. Incorporating customer design elements and branding specifically for Volvo Cars, this charging station can be conveniently wall mounted. It will enable drivers to charge their vehicles up to three times faster than is possible with a standard cordset.

This is Volvo Cars’ third EV charging initiative, this time for a reliable global charging station. AeroVironment is developing a premium custom EV charger that aligns with the premium image of the Volvo XC90 and a growing line of Volvo Cars’ plug-in hybrid vehicles.

AeroVironment’s charging station design will incorporate global third-party safety agency certifications for each market including UL, CE and China CQC. The new charging station will be designed with a weather-resistant IP55 enclosure and will deliver AC power safely to a vehicle’s on-board charger both indoors and outdoors.

AeroVironment’s TurboCord Dual plug-in EV charger is also a Volvo Cars-preferred charging solution. AeroVironment’s new charger will pair well with the TurboCord model that comes standard in the trunk of the Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid.

AeroVironment is currently the preferred integrated North American home charging solution supplier for eight global automakers and their growing fleets of plug-in electric vehicles.