New MQB-based Volkswagen Arteon fastback debuts in Geneva; 1.5L TSI Evo with cylinder deactivation

8 March 2017

Volkswagen introduced the new Arteon five-door fastback at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the Sport Coupe Concept GTE plug-in hybrid shown in 2015 at the Geneva show (earlier post), the new Arteon will sit above the Passat in the Volkswagen line-up, and will replace the CC.

The newly developed MQB-based fastback model initially offers a choice of three gasoline and three diesel engines. The base gasoline engine, the 1.5 TSI Evo, is a new design and offers features such as Active Cylinder Management (ACT) to increase its efficiency. (Volkswagen introduced a version of this Millerized 1.5L EA211 at the Vienna Motor Symposium in 2016, earlier post.)

The main technology elements of the EA211 TSI evo result in efficiency benefits of up to 10% compared with the previous 1.4l TSI (92 kW); the improvements in fuel economy take effect across a wide range of the engine map. Features include:

Miller combustion cycle with a high compression ratio of 12.5:1

Turbocharger with variable turbine geometry (VTG).

Common-rail injection system with up to 350 bar pressure

Innovative thermal management

Cylinder deactivation (ACT)

APS-coated cylinder walls (atmospheric plasma spray)

The cylinder head has been extensively re-engineered. Initiatives include optimisation of the water jacket for improved heat dissipation and adaptation of the valve angle and combustion chamber for the best possible execution of the Miller combustion process. The proven concept of the exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head has been retained. In contrast to the EA211, the intake camshaft is adjusted using a high-speed hydraulic camshaft actuator with a central control valve. The adjustment speed of up to 300° of crank angle (CA) per second enhances the dynamics of the cylinder-fill control.

The cylinder deactivation, another subassembly from the EA211 engine assembly kit, has been improved and is entering volume production with the TSI evo. This, too, benefits engine efficiency and is an important feature when it comes to the customer experience. It closes off the intake and exhaust valves of cylinders two and three up to the mid-load range, while at the same time deactivating fuel injection.

The new map-controlled cooling module provides the engine with efficient thermal management. Among other things, the cooling module ensures the water in the crankcase and the engine as a whole remains stationary during the warm-up phase. The resulting rapid engine warming improves heating in the car’s interior and reduces engine friction during the warm-up process. A further benefit of the map-controlled cooling module is that the engine can be cooled in close correlation with its requirements across the entire operating range.

All engines are transversely-mounted four-cylinder engines with direct fuel injection and cover a power range from 110 kW / 150 PS to 206 kW / 280 PS. The first two power levels of the gasoline (TSI) and diesel (TDI) engines are identical at 110 kW / 150 PS and 140 kW / 190 PS. The most powerful TSI delivers 206 kW / 280 PS, while the most powerful TDI produces 176 kW / 240 PS.

Any of the engines may be combined with an automated dual clutch gearbox (DSG; except the 110 kW TSI in Germany that is only available with a manual gearbox). For the TSI engines, DSG is standard for the 140 kW engine and above. In the case of the TDI, DSG is fitted as standard in the 176 kW version. The most powerful TSI and TDI engines also have 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard, while this is available as an option for the 140-kW TDI. All other models have front-wheel drive.

The latest generation driver assistance systems are celebrating their premiere in the Arteon, such as the further developed Emergency Assist and the further developed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) which control the car's speed while taking route data and speed limits into account.

In addition, there are premium features such as a navigation system with a glass cover and full-LED headlights. Available as an option for the first time are predictive cornering lights with predictive control—using camera-based information and navigation data, the bend is already illuminated before the driver steers into it.

The Arteon takes its place in the Volkswagen model range above the Passat in all of the various Passat versions sold around the globe. Following one level up from the Arteon comes the Phideon—specially developed for China. The new Volkswagen gran turismo is being produced at the German plant in Emden.

It is a site with an adjoining sea port—perfectly suited to a car like the Arteon that will be launched in practically every country in the world that is relevant to this vehicle class. The car launches in mid-June in the German market, with advance orders being taken in the first few European countries starting immediately after the Arteon’s world premiere in Geneva.