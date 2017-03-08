« Leclanché receives China certification for LTO battery | Main | Kia introduces Niro Plug-in Hybrid crossover and Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid at Geneva »

Bentley introduces electric EXP 12 Speed 6e concept at Geneva; high-speed inductive charging for grand touring

8 March 2017

Bentley Motors unveiled the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. The role of the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept is to gauge public and customer feedback to shape Bentley’s future luxury strategy.

Bentley said that an all-electric Bentley will not compromise the quality, refinement and high performance levels expected of the luxury brand. These characteristics—such as immediate, effortless surge of torque and grand touring range—will be combined with new high performance technology such as rapid inductive charging and on-board concierge-style services for an effortless ownership experience.

The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high quality materials and refinement levels you’d expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach. Bentley is committed to offering an electric model in its future portfolio and we are interested to receive feedback on this concept. —Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors

Bentley’s vision is for customers to benefit from high-speed inductive charging and provide a range sufficient for grand touring requirements. An electric Bentley would, for example, be able to drive between London and Paris or Milan and Monaco on a single charge and the on-board experience will be enhanced for both driver and passenger thanks to the integration of advanced technology.

When rapid inductive charging is not available, EXP 12 Speed 6e can be connected to a grid AC power supply via the auxiliary charging point, concealed behind the rear number plate.

The entire central console is hewn from a solid piece of curved glass encompassing a high-definition OLED screen. All of the car’s principle onboard controls are accessible from here, including navigation, entertainment and climate control.

Handmade, cut-glass sections on the steering wheel contain the controls for media, communications, navigation and car set-up. There are also two buttons featured at the top of the cut-away steering wheel, one offering an instant performance boost and the other the ability to limit speed, in urban areas for example.

The passenger, meanwhile, has a control panel on the front fascia with access to social media, email and entertainment.

Copper elements around the gear selector, Bentley Dynamic Drive dial and in the door veneer panels are integrated into the cabin to highlight the electric performance potential of the concept’s advanced new powertrain.

The car’s intelligent infotainment system is the central brain to access many real world services using connected-car Apps.

The luxury brand’s electric car strategy includes the introduction of PHEV models across the Bentley model range over the next few years, starting with the Bentayga in 2018.