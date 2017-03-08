« IFP Energies nouvelles launches DriveQuant start-up in the connected mobility sector | Main | Lexus LS 500h performance luxury hybrid makes its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show; Multi Stage Hybrid System »

Evonik and Forward Engineering establish joint venture VESTARO for fiber composites for automotive serial production

8 March 2017

Evonik Industries and Forward Engineering have established the joint venture VESTARO GmbH. With this project, the two companies intend to drive forward the implementation of composite solutions for the industrial mass production of fiber composite components for the automotive industry.

The core competencies of VESTARO are technology consulting and also selection and adaptation of matrix formulations to meet specific customer requirements for efficient manufacturing.

Evonik is contributing its expertise in amine hardeners (VESTAMIN) for epoxy resin formulations and isocyanate (VESTANAT) for polyurethane formulations to the material developments of the new company. Combined with the development know-how of Forward Engineering (previously the engineering division of Roding Automobile GmbH) in composite construction, the result is a unique potential for the realization of efficient lightweight construction solutions.

VESTARO is to be managed jointly by Evonik and Forward Engineering, with Evonik holding 49% of the shares and Forward Engineering 51%. The managing directors are Dr. Hans Görlitzer of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and Robert Maier of Forward Engineering GmbH. The joint venture is to be based in Munich.