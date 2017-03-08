« 2,150 Workhorse W-15 range-extended electric pickups under letters of intent by fleets | Main | Bentley introduces electric EXP 12 Speed 6e concept at Geneva; high-speed inductive charging for grand touring »

Print this post

Leclanché receives China certification for LTO battery

8 March 2017

Switzerland-based Leclanché SA has received certifications recognizing its LTO battery cell’s compliance with China’s latest standards, a pre-requisite to providing battery solutions to power electric vehicles in China.

This certification corresponds to the latest standards issued by the Standards Administration of China, and covers requirements in terms of lifetime, safety and performance under the following standards: “GB/T 31484-2015 Cycle Life Requirements and Test Methods for Traction Battery of Electric Vehicle, GB/T 31485-2015 Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Traction Battery of Electric Vehicle Safety Requirements, and GB/T 31486-2015 Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Traction Battery of Electric Vehicle Electrical Performance.”

With the expected doubling of electric vehicle battery capacity in China by 2020 and lithium batteries as the key technology, the opportunities for Leclanché are significant. This is an important milestone for Leclanché and will support the growth strategy of the company. —Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché

Leclanché has advanced lithium cells technology, with more than 100 patents, for both power applications, LTO, and high energy density cells, G/NMC cells. Coupled with the knowhow of building and operating Europe’s largest and most automated lithium cell manufacturing facility, Leclanché is the ideal technology licensing and manufacturing partner to help Chinese companies leapfrog the competition and dominate the global battery market. Furthermore, with its complete battery systems technology, including modules and battery management system software, Leclanché can offer fully integrated solutions for many applications, in particular electric buses. —Pierre Blanc, CTO of Leclanché

Leclanché is in advanced discussions with several parties in China as the company continues to progress plans to develop strategic partnerships in technology licensing, low-cost manufacturing and, in particular, the more than $100-billion Chinese e-transport market.

The certification was performed by China North Vehicle Quality Supervision Inspection Testing Centre, an independent test laboratory.

This follows Leclanché’s announcement in February of achieving 60% revenue growth for 2016, in line with guidance, and that the company is on track to deliver above-market revenue growth in 2017. Growth is supported by the current pipeline of awarded and expected projects which stands at over 450 MWh. Guidance for breakeven EBITDA profitability above 100MWh production is envisaged by 2018.