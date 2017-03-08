« Lexus LS 500h performance luxury hybrid makes its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show; Multi Stage Hybrid System | Main | Launch of project ECO COM'BAT to develop more sustainable and high-voltage Li-ion batteries »

Renault unveils electric ZOE e-Sport Concept; 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds

8 March 2017

Renault unveiled the ZOE e-Sport Concept at the Geneva Motor Show. The ZOE e-Sport is built on a ZOE platform and converted into a racing car, drawing on Groupe Renault’s three years of experience in the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E Championship, an all-electric single-seater series.

The bodywork of the ZOE e-Sport Concept concept car, which features sporty styling and the same body color as the latest Renault e.dams single-seater, is made entirely from carbon fiber and weighs 1,400 kilograms, including the battery (450 kg). The ZOE e-Sport Concept accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The concept’s maximum speed is capped at 210 km/h; it takes fewer than 10 seconds to achieve it.

The ZOE e-Sport Concept has two motors which deliver a total of 340 kW—almost 460 bhp—with 640 N·m of torque (320 N·m per motor). By comparison, rules laid down by motorsport’s governing body the FIA, limit Formula E single-seaters to 270 bhp.

The two motors are identical, with one at the front of the car, the other at the rear. To exploit all this power, the ZOE e-Sport Concept has two battery packs (one per engine) for a total capacity of 40 kWh. As in Formula E, an air-and-water cooling system with a front-mounted radiator is used to make sure that the battery and control systems operate at the ideal temperature.

The ZOE e-Sport Concept incorporates Renault-developed power electronics that govern battery energy accurately and dynamically as a function of the driver’s needs of the moment. Energy management is completely configurable and adjustable after each drive or during race weekends.

The electronic settings offer four driving modes that adapt the car to the driver’s wishes of the moment, depending on whether they want performance or a longer range. They can also be tailored to suit different types of circuit and driving styles, adjusting the power delivery between the two motors to place greater emphasis on front- or rear-wheel drive.

The ZOE e-Sport Concept Sport is efficient aerodynamically, due to a spoiler positioned below the front bumper, a flat bottom, a Formula E-inspired diffuser and a large, carbon fiber tailgate spoiler with a linear braking light.

The chassis features a tubular steel roll cage with protective Kevlar panels. It complies with FIA safety standards and means the ZOE e-Sport Concept can be used at race tracks.

As in Formula E, the driver can adjust the powertrain settings and control energy consumption. The dash panel features three zones that permit management of the gearbox, driving mode (four options available) and brake distribution.

The ZOE was the first mass-market electric vehicle to claim an NEDC driving range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles). The car’s NEDC driving range today stands at 400 kilometers (249 miles)—equivalent to a real-world range of around 300 kilometers (186 miles).

ZOE orders have risen by more than 50% in Europe since the new version was released in October 2016.