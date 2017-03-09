« New MQB-based Volkswagen Arteon fastback debuts in Geneva; 1.5L TSI Evo with cylinder deactivation | Main | Ford testing 3D printing of large-scale parts using Stratasys Infinite Build 3D printer »

DiDi Chuxing launches lab in Silicon Valley to focus on AI-based security and intelligent driving tech

9 March 2017

Didi Chuxing—China’s leading mobile transportation platform—has launched DiDi Labs in Mountain View, California. DiDi Labs will primarily focus on AI-based security and intelligent driving technologies, with an aim to attract top engineering talents to advance transformation in the global transportation industry.

DiDi Labs will be led by Dr. Fengmin Gong, Vice President of DiDi Research Institute. Dozens of leading data scientists and researchers have joined the team, including computer security researcher Charlie Miller (who remotely hacked a 2014 Jeep Cherokee). Current projects span the areas of cloud-based security, deep learning, human-machine interaction, computer vision and imaging, as well as intelligent driving technologies.

DiDi Labs will work in tandem with the broader DiDi research network to advance its global strategy, apply research findings to products and services, and help cities develop smart transportation infrastructure. DiDi expects to expand its US-based team of scientists and engineers rapidly over the course of the year.

Bob Zhang, DiDi’s CTO, called for top minds in AI and intelligent driving research to join the company at the launch of the DiDi-Udacity Self-Driving Car Challenge at Udacity’s Intersect conference in Mountain View. The challenge is the first open-source self-driving competition in which player teams are invited to create an Automated Safety and Awareness Processing Stack (ASAPS) to improve general safety metrics for human and intelligent driving scenarios based on real data.

Five finalist teams will have the opportunity to run their code on Udacity’s self-driving cars, compete for a grand prize of US$100,000, and work with DiDi’s intelligent driving team.

Didi Chuxing offers a full range of mobile tech-based mobility options for nearly 400 million users across more than 400 Chinese cities, including taxi hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), DiDi Chauffeur, DiDi Bus, DiDi Minibus, DiDi Test Drive, DiDi Car Rental and DiDi Enterprise Solutions. As many as 20 million rides were completed on DiDi’s platform on a daily basis in October 2016, making DiDi the world’s second largest online transaction platform next only to Taobao. DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016.