« Chalmers team engineers synthetic enzymes for bio-production of fuel alternatives | Main | ConMet and Protean Electric partner to develop electric in-wheel drive system for the commercial vehicle market »

Print this post

Falken’s new ECORUN A-A tire helps extend range and efficiency of hybrid vehicles; Toyota first partner

9 March 2017

Falken Tire Europe, the European affiliate of the Japanese tire manufacturer Sumitomo Rubber and the sixth largest tire manufacturer worldwide, has launched a new summer tire with optimized rolling resistance. The new addition is a first for FALKEN’s product portfolio.

The new ECORUN A-A offers fuel-saving design features and impressive braking distance in wet conditions; in the label, the first A stands for the top fuel efficiency class, while the other A is for wet grip.

Falken’s Advanced 4D Nano Design was used to develop a tire compound that delivers exceptional performance in the three core areas of fuel efficiency, wet grip and mileage. The ECORUN A-A is exclusively made from ultra-refined natural pure rubber; the compound cuts heat build-up and rolling resistance, and thus significantly extends tire life.

The product is recommended for use with hybrid vehicles. Under an exclusive partnership with Toyota for the replacement market, it will be available from April from authorized Toyota Germany dealers, initially in size 195/65R15 91H for Prius III hybrid vehicles.