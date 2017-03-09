« Toyota i-TRIL Concept Car; targeting SMESTOs | Main | IU team creates efficient nanographene-Re electro- and photo-catalyst for efficient reduction of CO2 to CO »

Honda to introduce Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric at 2017 New York International Auto Show

9 March 2017

The all-new Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric will make their worldwide debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The two all-new, electrified Honda vehicles will make Clarity the first vehicle series to offer customers the choice of fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains wrapped in a sporty, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger midsize sedan.

As the next progression of Honda’s dynamic styling for electrified products, each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements. Combined with elegant and advanced exterior styling, the Clarity series boasts spacious interiors outfitted with premium, environmentally-responsible materials.

The Clarity series also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Honda is positioning the Clarity Electric as “the first” affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV). The third vehicle in the Clarity series, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, will launch in all 50 states and is intended to be the volume leader in the series, combining an all-electric driving range rating in excess of 40 miles with an efficient gasoline-hybrid extended range mode.