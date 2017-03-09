« Falken’s new ECORUN A-A tire helps extend range and efficiency of hybrid vehicles; Toyota first partner | Main | Detroit Electric signs joint venture with China’s Far East Smarter Energy Group; $1.8B investment »

Print this post

ConMet and Protean Electric partner to develop electric in-wheel drive system for the commercial vehicle market

9 March 2017

Consolidated Metco, a leading global supplier of components to the commercial vehicle market, and Protean Electric, the manufacturer of ProteanDRIVE in-wheel motors, are partnering to develop an electric in-wheel drive system to provide hybrid-electric solutions for the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets.

The ConMet/Protean in-wheel electric drive system is intended to deliver a robust and efficient hybrid propulsion system designed for commercial trucks, tractors, and trailers. This will enable ConMet’s OEM and fleet customers to address the continued tightening of safety and emissions regulations, increasing demands for improved fuel efficiency, weight and drivetrain packaging optimization, and shifts in vehicle demands for long-haul and urban delivery.

In addition, the jointly developed electric wheel end system, which is compatible with existing vehicles, will provide vehicle packaging advantages, reduce complexity, and minimize drivetrain losses for truck, tractor, and trailer applications.

We are combining our decades’ long expertise in wheel hubs for commercial vehicles with Protean Electric’s success with drive systems for electrified passenger vehicles. The result is the development of an innovative wheel end product that will provide lower lifecycle costs, improved fuel economy, added torque, increased power, and better overall vehicle performance. —Beto Dantas, ConMet VP of Marketing, Innovation, and Strategy

ProteanDRIVE is a fully-integrated, direct-drive solution that combines in-wheel motors with an integrated inverter, control electronics and software. Each motor packages easily in the unused space behind a conventional 18- to 24-inch wheel and can use the original equipment wheel bearing. The direct-drive configuration reduces part count, complexity and cost, so there is no need to integrate traditional drivetrain components such as external gearing, transmissions, driveshafts, axles and differentials.

ConMet will feature the new electrified hub in its booth at the MidAmerica Trucking Show 23-25 March 23-25 2017 in Louisville, KY.