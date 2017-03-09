« Ford testing 3D printing of large-scale parts using Stratasys Infinite Build 3D printer | Main | Toyota i-TRIL Concept Car; targeting SMESTOs »

Toshiba to launch SIP series of SCiB Lithium-ion modules for automated guided vehicles

9 March 2017

Toshiba Corporation announced the latest addition to its SCiB line-up of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries: the SIP series of modules for automated guided vehicles (AGV) and other types of industrial equipment. The new modules will be available from April.

SCiB uses lithium titanium oxide (LTO) in its anode to achieve safety, long life, low-temperature performance, rapid charging, high input/output power and large effective capacity.

AGV are mobile robots widely used in transportation of materials and components around factory floors and warehouses, and also in settings that include hospitals and offices. As tools for supporting work flows, their availability and reliability are key concerns. Typical AGV use lead batteries that suffer from long charge times and short lifecycles; Toshiba’s SIP series modules offer a much more cost-efficient solution.

SIP series modules integrate a battery management unit that manages voltage and internal temperature, facilitating easy replacement of lead storage batteries. Typical, widely used lead batteries have a charge time of 8 to 10 hours, but SIP series modules charge in just 20 minutes. Lead batteries have a short life, and need to be replaced in roughly 2-year cycles, but SIP series performance characteristics maintain over 80% battery capacity for about 10 years of use.

Toshiba’s new modules are smaller and lighter, approaching only one fourth the weight of lead storage batteries. As a final plus, SIP series modules can be used in temperatures as low as -30°C making it suitable for equipment that operates in low-temperature environments, such as cold storage and refrigerated warehouses.