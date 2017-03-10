« Volvo Cars selects Aerovironment for its first custom global EV charging station | Main

EDI completes integration of plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain into Freightliner platform

10 March 2017

>Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has completed the integration of its EDI PowerDrive technology into a new OEM platform, Freightliner. The newly available Freightliner M2 truck rounds out EDI’s portfolio of Class 3-6 zero-emissions utility vehicles with exportable power option. EDI is currently offering Class-3 through 6 utility solutions with optional exportable power available on Ford, GM, Peterbilt, and now Freightliner platforms.

The newest utility vehicle features the EDI PowerDrive 6000 plug-in electric drivetrain, delivering more than 25 miles of all-electric, zero-emissions driving, 300 more miles of range in hybrid modes, and reduces emissions by up to 80% when compared to conventional utility vehicles. The new Freightliner utility truck operates as a powerful, all electric zero emissions vehicle for both city and highway driving situations, extends driving ranges with two high efficiency hybrid modes, and eliminates jobsite engine idle for more than 8 hours.

Another industry-differentiator on EDI’s utility vehicles is the optional exportable power capacity, ranging from 75-160kW. By harnessing the power of the on-board batteries, the vehicle can power a neighborhood, eliminate planned and unplanned outages, and provide emergency backup power in the event of a natural disaster.

The Freightliner M2 features 120kW of exportable power, and enables a utility to run the vehicle in anti-idle zones, during late hours and job site tool with zero engine idling, no noise, fumes, or emissions.

The Freightliner utility truck will be on display 15-17 March at the NTEA work truck show in the Freightliner booth.

The company will continue to expand its portfolio of solutions: EDI PowerDrive line of EV and PHEV drivetrains, EDI PowerSuite Vehicle Control Software and Telematics, and EDI Power2E 2 Way Charging and Exportable Power for end users, vehicle manufacturers and integrators throughout 2017.