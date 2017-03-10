« Volvo Cars selects Aerovironment for its first custom global EV charging station | Main
EDI completes integration of plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain into Freightliner platform
10 March 2017
>Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has completed the integration of its EDI PowerDrive technology into a new OEM platform, Freightliner. The newly available Freightliner M2 truck rounds out EDI’s portfolio of Class 3-6 zero-emissions utility vehicles with exportable power option. EDI is currently offering Class-3 through 6 utility solutions with optional exportable power available on Ford, GM, Peterbilt, and now Freightliner platforms.
The newest utility vehicle features the EDI PowerDrive 6000 plug-in electric drivetrain, delivering more than 25 miles of all-electric, zero-emissions driving, 300 more miles of range in hybrid modes, and reduces emissions by up to 80% when compared to conventional utility vehicles. The new Freightliner utility truck operates as a powerful, all electric zero emissions vehicle for both city and highway driving situations, extends driving ranges with two high efficiency hybrid modes, and eliminates jobsite engine idle for more than 8 hours.
Another industry-differentiator on EDI’s utility vehicles is the optional exportable power capacity, ranging from 75-160kW. By harnessing the power of the on-board batteries, the vehicle can power a neighborhood, eliminate planned and unplanned outages, and provide emergency backup power in the event of a natural disaster.
The Freightliner M2 features 120kW of exportable power, and enables a utility to run the vehicle in anti-idle zones, during late hours and job site tool with zero engine idling, no noise, fumes, or emissions.
The Freightliner utility truck will be on display 15-17 March at the NTEA work truck show in the Freightliner booth.
The company will continue to expand its portfolio of solutions: EDI PowerDrive line of EV and PHEV drivetrains, EDI PowerSuite Vehicle Control Software and Telematics, and EDI Power2E 2 Way Charging and Exportable Power for end users, vehicle manufacturers and integrators throughout 2017.
March 10, 2017 in Heavy-duty, Hybrids, Plug-ins | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments