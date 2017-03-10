« Biomass-to-sugar company Comet Biorefining completes new round of equity financing | Main | Volvo Cars selects Aerovironment for its first custom global EV charging station »

Porterville, CA orders ten 40' all-electric buses from GreenPower; option for 20 more

10 March 2017

Canadaa-based GreenPower Motor Company has entered into a sales contract to supply 10 GreenPower EV350 40-foot zero-emission all-electric transit buses with the City of Porterville in California for deployment on all nine Porterville Transit routes. The order includes 11 charging systems to be installed at the maintenance facility and transit center for a total purchase price of approximately $9 million.

The funds for the acquisition were granted from the competitive California Air Resources Board (ARB) Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Pilot Program.

The EV350 bus is spec’d with a 320 kWh LiFePO 4 pack and a presumptive range of more than 185 miles (200 km).

The contract provides the City of Porterville or other customers, an option to purchase an additional twenty buses with the same terms and conditions as the initial purchase.

The first bus is scheduled to be delivered in the fall of this year with the remaining nine buses three to four months later. GreenPower has also agreed to make available for use as a spare bus, an EV350 40-foot zero-emission all-electric transit bus when GreenPower is not using this vehicle for demonstration purposes.

GreenPower offers a range of electric powered buses deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor or high floor body. GreenPower’s bus is based on a flexible clean sheet design and utilizes a custom battery management system and a proprietary Flex Power system for the drive motors.

GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components such as Siemens for the two drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements.