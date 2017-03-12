« V2V safety technology now standard on Cadillac CTS sedans in US | Main

Goodyear shows two concept tires targeting autonomous and shared vehicles; smart tires

12 March 2017

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company showcased several new and emerging technologies in its latest concept tires at the Geneva International Motor Show. In the evolving mobility ecosystem, defined by the transition to driverless vehicles and shared mobility in urban centers, Goodyear aims to revolutionize the interaction between tires, vehicles and their surroundings.

The new concepts—an evolution of the the spherical-shaped Eagle 360 Urban (earlier post) and the IntelliGrip Urban smart tire—apply emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity.

The Eagle 360 Urban is an evolution of Goodyear’s 2016 spherical-shaped design concept for autonomous vehicles, further integrating the tire into the vehicle’s nervous system by giving the concept an artificial intelligence that allows it to sense, decide, transform and interact. Key features include:

V2X communications connectivity to gather and share real-time information about driving conditions from the tires, other vehicles, infrastructure, and traffic systems for a complete picture;

Artificial intelligence to process the data through deep learning algorithms and improve braking, handling and efficiency; and,

A bionic skin made of a super-elastic polymer with high-sensory capacity and the flexibility to adapt its tread pattern to driving conditions with the help of actuators beneath the surface.

The IntelliGrip Urban is a smart tire concept designed for autonomous, on-demand transportation, with a focus on maximizing uptime and reducing operating costs for ride-sharing service providers. Key features include:

Sensor-in-tire technology to gather and share information about road and weather conditions with the vehicle control system to optimize speed, braking, handling and stability;

Proactive maintenance through telematics and tire health monitoring to maximize uptime by allowing fleet operators to precisely identify and resolve tire-related issues safely before they happen; and

A fuel efficient tall and narrow design that reduces rolling resistance and extends range for electric vehicles, as well as fewer tread grooves to reduce noise levels and offer a more comfortable ride and longer tread life.

Although these tires are future concepts, they represent an essential aspect of Goodyear’s innovation strategy and customer focus in the new mobility ecosystem, said Joe Zekoski, Goodyear’s senior vice president and chief technical officer.