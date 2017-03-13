« UDRI leading project to develop safer, greener storage tanks for natural-gas fueled vehicles | Main | California ARB releases four new LCFS pathways for renewable diesel; 20.28 - 53.86 gCO2e/MJ »

IACMI launches project to optimize resins and sizings for vinyl ester / carbon fiber composites; targeting automotive adoption

13 March 2017

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), a Manufacturing USA institute driven by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and the US Department of Energy, in partnership with Ashland, Zoltek, Michelman, University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI), JobsOhio, and Michigan State University (MSU) has launched a project focused on the optimization of vinyl ester resins and fiber sizings for the fabrication of carbon fiber composites.

The effort will identify styrene-free prepreg formulations with longer room temperature shelf life, shorter cycle times, and reduced cost. Advancements in these areas will increase productivity, decrease scrap and material costs, and enable adoption into the automotive industry.

During this technical collaboration, researchers at MSU and UDRI will identify cost-effective combinations of resins from Ashland, sizings from Michelman, and carbon fibers from Zoltek that can be used to fabricate prepregs that can be compression-molded into composite parts.

The project will develop vinyl ester resin / fiber sizing / carbon fiber combinations that are styrene-free and that have room temperature storage capability of at least three months and cure times less than three minutes.

Optimization of the manufacturing process for composite components allows for new avenues in weight reduction, strength, and safety in the automotive industry. A reduction of cost for vehicle components can positively impact the automotive industry as well as the composite manufacturing industry as a whole. —Bryan G. Dods, IACMI CEO

The partners hope the success of this IACMI project will help catalyze the adoption of carbon fiber and vinyl ester composites into automotive applications by producing a more cost-effective technology with lower material costs, a more productive technology with reduced cure time and reduced scrap, and a safer technology with the elimination of styrene.

These technology innovations should prove to be an attractive value proposition for the multi-billion dollar automotive industry and help it to meet its targets for lightweighting of vehicles.

IACMI is part of the Manufacturing USA network and is supported by a $70-million commitment from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office, and over $180 million committed from IACMI’s partners.