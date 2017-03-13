« Goodyear shows two concept tires targeting autonomous and shared vehicles; smart tires | Main | California DMV releases proposed rules for driverless autonomous vehicles; hearing on 25 April »

First of 27 BYD electric trucks arriving in Southern California freight and rail yards; $19.2M project

13 March 2017

The State of California, San Bernardino Council of Governments (SBCOG) and partners Daylight Transport and BYD Motors celebrated the arrival of the first of 27 electric yard and service trucks for freight and rail yards in three disadvantaged communities in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Fontana. The demonstration truck project is funded by $9 million from the State’s climate change-fighting cap-and-trade program and another $10.2 million in cash and in-kind matching funds.

The project demonstrates 23 battery-electric 80,000-pound (GCVWR) Class 8 yard trucks and four 16,100-pound (GVWR) Class 5 service trucks. Three yard trucks and a service truck will operate at Daylight and the other 23 will operate at two BNSF Railway rail yards in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. BNSF will take delivery of the electric trucks this summer.

The Daylight Transport Service Center is a newly constructed, state-of-the-art, environmentally conscious facility. Power for the electric-vehicle chargers at the center will be generated by a 600-kilowatt solar system through net metering, which covers nearly the entire roof of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse. The electric trucks are provided by BYD, the North American headquarters of which are in Los Angeles.

Over the two-year duration of the demonstration project, the zero-emission trucks are expected to reduce emissions of about 3,500 tons of CO 2 equivalent, 3,250 pounds of NO x and 170 pounds of diesel soot.

The project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The project represents a step toward the commercialization of heavy-duty, advanced, zero-emission technologies. The two types of trucks funded by the grant are the most common at every major freight location in the US, providing a model for truck electrification that could be scaled to any facility.

CALSTART, a Pasadena-based clean transportation not-for-profit, will be evaluating the future potential for commercialization and job creation.

The California Climate Investments cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more. At least 35% of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities.