Continental selects Cypress MCUs for next-gen body electronics

14 March 2017

Continental has selected Cypress Semiconductor’s automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) (earlier post)for its next-generation body electronics platform. Cypress designed the Traveo II family specifically to deliver the performance, scalability, low power consumption and security required for emerging automotive platforms.

The solution will support Continental in providing a range of options for a variety of products, including central body control modules, door, window and sunroof control units, seat control units, smartphone terminals and wireless power charging units.

The multicore Traveo II family is based on ARM Cortex-M7 and -M4 cores with up to 8MB of embedded flash that helps the devices deliver the robust performance required for demanding body electronics applications. Featuring advanced peripherals, including support for the CAN-FD, Ethernet and FlexRay communication protocols, Traveo II MCUs offer scalability and pin-compatibility from the low-end to the high-end.

The family provides low power consumption with a deep sleep mode and enhanced security for today's connected cars. The MCUs are backed by AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) 4.2 software.

The Traveo II MCU family will begin sampling in the second half of 2017.