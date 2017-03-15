« Nexperia announces 80% smaller automotive power MOSFET package | Main | EV Trophy European EV rally to cover 2500 km »

Evonik and Forward Engineering establish joint venture VESTARO for automotive lightweight composites

15 March 2017

Evonik Industries and Forward Engineering have established the joint venture VESTARO GmbH. With this project, the two companies intend to drive forward the implementation of composite solutions for the industrial mass production of fiber composite components for the automotive industry.

Dr. Leif Ickert, general manager of VESTARO, said that the JV is bundling expertise in engineering and in specialty chemicals. The core competencies of VESTARO are technology consulting and also selection and adaptation of matrix formulations to meet specific customer requirements for efficient manufacturing.

VESTARO is an important step in further expanding our partnership with automobile manufacturers. For many years now, we have been developing products to support their developments in lightweight construction. —Roberto Vila-Keller, head of the Crosslinkers Business Line at Evonik

Evonik is contributing its expertise in amine hardeners (VESTAMIN) for epoxy resin formulations and isocyanate (VESTANAT) for polyurethane formulations to the material developments of the new company. Combined with the development know-how of Forward Engineering (previously the engineering division of Roding Automobile GmbH) in composite construction, the result is the potential for the realization of efficient lightweight construction solutions.

VESTARO is to be managed jointly by Evonik and Forward Engineering, with Evonik holding 49% of the shares and Forward Engineering 51%. The managing directors are Dr. Hans Görlitzer of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and Robert Maier of Forward Engineering GmbH. The joint venture is to be based in Munich.