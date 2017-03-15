« Evonik and Forward Engineering establish joint venture VESTARO for automotive lightweight composites | Main | 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid on sale in April; 3-motor sport hybrid system »

EV Trophy European EV rally to cover 2500 km

15 March 2017

Electric Marathon International (Ukraine), in partnership with European Green Cities Network under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, is organizing the EV Trophy electric vehicle rally. Starting in Copenhagen on 24 May and finishing in Monte Carlo on 1 June, the rally will bring together like-minded enthusiasts to promote ecofriendly mobility, encourage the development of charging infrastructure and present sustainable and innovative solutions in transportation.

Participants of the rally will cover about 2,500 km (1,550 miles) and visit 7 countries advocating for emissions reduction and uniting Europe under the idea of preserving the global environment.

Registration for the EV Trophy has already started. Teams on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are allowed to participate both competing over the entire rally for the win and take part in a single stage of the route.

The rally will go through: Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, France and Monaco.