Jaguar takes I-PACE electric concept to the streets; production reveal in late 2017

15 March 2017

Jaguar has taken its first electric vehicle—the Jaguar I-PACE SUV concept (earlier post)—onto the streets for the first time. Driving on the streets of London’s Olympic Park, the electric performance SUV concept previews Jaguar’s first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be revealed in late 2017 and will be on the road in the second half of 2018.

The I-PACE will accelerate to 60 mph in around 4 seconds, and will feature a range of more than 500 km (311 miles) NEDC cycle from its 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. Charging is easy and quick, with 80% charge achieved in just 90 minutes using 50 kW DC charging.

Compact, lightweight electric motors at the front and rear axles generate a combined output of 400PS and 700 N·m of torque, with the all-weather benefits of all-wheel drive.