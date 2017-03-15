« 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid on sale in April; 3-motor sport hybrid system | Main | EPA re-opens Mid-Term Evaluation Process for light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas standards 2022-2025 »

NVIDIA partners with Bosch for autonomous driving system based on next-generation DRIVE PX Xavier Platform

15 March 2017

Bosch is working with NVIDIA to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars. Bosch CEO Dr. Volkmar Denner unveiled the collaboration during his keynote address at Bosch Connected World, in Berlin, at Bosch Group’s annual Internet of Things conference.

NVIDIA and Bosch are developing an AI self-driving car computer built on NVIDIA’s deep learning software and hardware that enables vehicles to be trained on the complexities of driving, operated autonomously and updated over the air with new features and capabilities.

The Bosch AI car computer system will be based on next-generation NVIDIA DRIVE PX technology with Xavier, the upcoming AI car superchip, the world’s first single-chip processor designed to achieve level-4 autonomous driving. (Earlier post.) The unprecedented level of performance of Xavier is necessary to handle the massive amount of computation required for the tasks self-driving vehicles must perform. These include running deep neural nets to sense surroundings, understanding the 3D environment, localizing themselves on an HD map, predicting the behavior and position of other objects, as well as computing car dynamics and a safe path forward.