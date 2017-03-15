« Successful first test run of Alstom Coradia iLint fuel cell train; signed letters of intent for 60 trains | Main | Evonik and Forward Engineering establish joint venture VESTARO for automotive lightweight composites »

Nexperia announces 80% smaller automotive power MOSFET package

15 March 2017

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, announced the availability of its automotive power MOSFETs in the new, LFPAK33, thermally-enhanced, loss-free package which has a footprint more than 80% smaller than industry standard devices.

LFPAK33 devices also feature a significantly lower resistance responding to growing industry pressure to reduce the size of modules in the car while continuing to improve energy efficiency and reliability. LFPAK33 MOSFETs enable the power infrastructure that allows next-generation automotive subsystems such as radar and ADAS technology to operate reliably and efficiently.

The Nexperia LFPAK33 package uses a copper clip design to reduce the package resistance and inductance which in turn reduces the R DS(on) and losses of the MOSFET. The resulting package has an ultra-compact footprint of 10.9 mm2, and because no wires or glue is used internally, operating temperatures of up to 175 ˚C T j max are possible. Devices can handle up to 70 A, and the extensive product portfolio includes devices that range between 30 V – 100 V and an R DS(on) as low as 6.3 mΩ.

As more subsystems are crammed into cars the need for rugged, compact power systems is becoming ever greater. This extension of our LFPAK portfolio provides designers with more product choices than anywhere else on the market today. —Richard Ogden, International Product Marketing Engineer at Nexperia

Target applications include: connected auto modules, next generation engine management systems; chassis and safety technology; LED lighting; relay replacement; C2X, radar, infotainment and navigation systems; and ADAS. MOSFETS in the new LFPAK33 compact automotive power package are available now.