New Detroit DD8 medium-duty diesel engine debuts at 2017 NTEA Show

16 March 2017

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), along with its component brand Detroit, unveiled the new Detroit DD8 Medium-Duty Engine at the NTEA Work Truck Show. Aimed at the vocational truck markets, the Detroit DD8 is a 7.7L in-line 6-cylinder medium-duty diesel engine. It offers a horsepower range of 260-350 hp and a torque range of 660-1050 lb–ft (895-1424 N·m).

The DD8 will expand on the Detroit medium-duty platform that was launched last year with the 4-cylinder, 5.1-liter DD5. Among the highlights of the platfrom are:

Advanced common rail fuel pressure system optimizes each injection event to minimize fuel consumption.

Piston and cylinder design reduce friction and provide optimal combustion.

Variable cam phasing technology for improved aftertreatment system performance.

Variable-speed fan and advanced cooling reduce fan on time, contributing to lower fuel consumption.

Simple fixed-geometry dual-stage turbo provides performance, efficiency, and reliability.

The DD8 will launch with both engine and transmission power-take-off options required for many vocational applications.

The DD8 will initially be available in the Freightliner M2106, 108SD and 114SD models. Expanded availability into additional DTNA products will come later with future availability planned for Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis.

Vehicles equipped with the DD8 will feature Detroit Connect Virtual Technician remote diagnostic service.

The Detroit DD8 is scheduled for availability with vehicle production beginning in February 2018, and targets a wide range of vocational applications including, utility/maintenance/repair service, pick-up and delivery, oil field, construction, logging, plow and dump, wrecking, refuse, fire/emergency and recreational vehicles.