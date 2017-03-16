« Tesla to raise about $1.15 with offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes | Main | UPS to invest more than additional $90M in natural gas vehicles and infrastructure; 6 new CNG stations, 440 vehicles »
Lucid Motors pricing base Lucid Air luxury EV at $52,500 after Fed tax credits; fully loaded above $100K
16 March 2017
Lucid Motors, a Silicon Valley-based electric vehicle company, announced that the base version of its first vehicle, the Lucid Air luxury sedan (earlier post), will have a starting price of $52,500 after federal tax credits. Customers can place a $2,500 deposit to reserve a car at lucidmotors.com/car/reserve.
Above the base Lucid Air, a number of upgrades will be available. These options will give the Air higher performance, greater comfort, and better efficiency than the current high-end market benchmarks. While not finalized, pricing for a fully-optioned Lucid Air will be above $100,000.
Features of the base Lucid Air include:
- 240-mile range
- 400 horsepower, rear-wheel drive
- All hardware necessary for autonomous driving
- 12-way power front seats
- Two trunks, one in the front and one in the rear, with a combined storage capacity of over 32 cubic feet (similar to the volume of a 4-person hot tub)
- LED multi-lens array headlights
- Four screens, with interactive-touch surfaces on three
- 5-seat configuration with a rear bench seat
- 10 advanced airbags
- Aluminum roof
- 19-inch wheels
- 10-speaker audio system
- Over-the-air software updates
Options include:
- 315-mile and 400-mile-range battery options
- Up to 1,000-horsepower twin-motor configuration, with all-wheel drive
- Fully active suspension, delivering a world-class ride
- Glass-canopy roof
- Rear executive seats that recline up to 55 degrees
- 22-way power front seats with heating, ventilation, dynamic bolsters, and massage
- 21-inch Lucid-design wheels
- 29-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation
- Expanded leather trim with corresponding material upgrades
The Launch Edition. The first 255 Lucid Air customer cars will be Launch Edition vehicles. The exact pricing and options for the Launch Edition are not yet finalized, but it will be priced above $100,000 and include:
- 315-mile range
- 1,000 horsepower, all-wheel drive
- Autonomous driving hardware
- 21-inch Lucid-design wheels
- Upgraded audio system
- Unique colors and badging
Standard Lucid Air deliveries will begin immediately following the completion of the Launch Edition run. In the first 12 months of production, Lucid plans to produce 10,000 units.
The old auto-industry show little interest in making attractive BEVs that are not destroying life for future generations. However, new companies like Lucid and Tesla will change the world for the better eventually.
The price/spec offering from Lucid is definitely competitive with other similar priced gasser offerings. However, Lucid have not yet started to build their factory. They believe they can build it from scratch and start making this car by the end of 2018. That sounds unrealistic in my ears. They have found the location (Casa Grande, Arizona, USA) for the factory but it is just a piece of dirt right now. It will take 3 years.
Lucidmotors are also only 300 people right now. I think they should move on as fast as they can but they need a lot of money to grow. Just like Tesla. Auto making is a capital intensive industry. To make 1 million BEVs per year you need to invest something like 20 billion USD in factories. Apple may buy Lucid if they can get their production started by 2019 and make 15,000 units for 2020. Smartphones is no longer a growth business. They will start to drop in price soon because they don’t need to get much better for most people. That is a problem for Apple and other tech companies like Samsung. The big growth opportunities are driverless BEVs, renewable energy and grid storage.
http://azbigmedia.com/azre-magazine/driving-in-manufacturing
http://www.azcentral.com/story/money/business/economy/2016/11/29/electric-vehicle-company-plans-casa-grande-plant-lucid-motors/94610502/
Posted by: Change | March 16, 2017 at 01:57 AM