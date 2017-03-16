« Tesla to raise about $1.15 with offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes | Main | UPS to invest more than additional $90M in natural gas vehicles and infrastructure; 6 new CNG stations, 440 vehicles »

Lucid Motors pricing base Lucid Air luxury EV at $52,500 after Fed tax credits; fully loaded above $100K

16 March 2017

Lucid Motors, a Silicon Valley-based electric vehicle company, announced that the base version of its first vehicle, the Lucid Air luxury sedan (earlier post), will have a starting price of $52,500 after federal tax credits. Customers can place a $2,500 deposit to reserve a car at lucidmotors.com/car/reserve.

Above the base Lucid Air, a number of upgrades will be available. These options will give the Air higher performance, greater comfort, and better efficiency than the current high-end market benchmarks. While not finalized, pricing for a fully-optioned Lucid Air will be above $100,000.

Features of the base Lucid Air include:

240-mile range

400 horsepower, rear-wheel drive

All hardware necessary for autonomous driving

12-way power front seats

Two trunks, one in the front and one in the rear, with a combined storage capacity of over 32 cubic feet (similar to the volume of a 4-person hot tub)

LED multi-lens array headlights

Four screens, with interactive-touch surfaces on three

5-seat configuration with a rear bench seat

10 advanced airbags

Aluminum roof

19-inch wheels

10-speaker audio system

Over-the-air software updates

Options include:

315-mile and 400-mile-range battery options

Up to 1,000-horsepower twin-motor configuration, with all-wheel drive

Fully active suspension, delivering a world-class ride

Glass-canopy roof

Rear executive seats that recline up to 55 degrees

22-way power front seats with heating, ventilation, dynamic bolsters, and massage

21-inch Lucid-design wheels

29-speaker audio system with active noise cancellation

Expanded leather trim with corresponding material upgrades

The Launch Edition. The first 255 Lucid Air customer cars will be Launch Edition vehicles. The exact pricing and options for the Launch Edition are not yet finalized, but it will be priced above $100,000 and include:

315-mile range

1,000 horsepower, all-wheel drive

Autonomous driving hardware

21-inch Lucid-design wheels

Upgraded audio system

Unique colors and badging

Standard Lucid Air deliveries will begin immediately following the completion of the Launch Edition run. In the first 12 months of production, Lucid plans to produce 10,000 units.