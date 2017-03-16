« New Detroit DD8 medium-duty diesel engine debuts at 2017 NTEA Show | Main

MAHLE to acquire Spanish electronics specialist Nagares to bolster position in vehicle electronics

16 March 2017

MAHLE plans to take over Spanish electronics specialist Nagares SA. The purchase price will not be disclosed. The transaction is still subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Nagares develops and manufactures a variety of products for the automotive industry, including control units and power electronics for electric auxiliary components and thermal management systems, as well as power converters for e-mobility solutions. With 435 employees, the company achieved sales of approximately €70 million in 2015.

Its customers include numerous international automobile manufacturers. In cooperation with the Polytechnic University of Valencia, the company has established a Chair for Mechatronics.

With Nagares, we are strengthening our competence with regard to systems for e-mobility. MAHLE’s move into control and power electronics is an important step on the way toward integrated electric drives and units. —Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO

Nagares’ business segments fit in with MAHLE’s Mechatronics division, which has combined all activities in the field of electric drives since 2016. Besides electric motors, the division also develops and manufactures electric powertrain and mechatronic systems. These technologies are primarily used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and in off-highway applications.