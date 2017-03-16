« Trump’s proposed FY 2018 budget cuts overall DOE budget 5.6%; eliminates ARPA-E, ITLGP, ATVMP | Main | New Detroit DD8 medium-duty diesel engine debuts at 2017 NTEA Show »

Novelis enters supply agreement with NIO to provide aluminum solutions for next-gen EVs

16 March 2017

Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has expanded its automotive supply capabilities by signing an agreement with EV company NIO (earlier post), to provide innovative aluminum solutions for its fleet of smart, high-performance, premium electric vehicles. NIO will use Novelis Advanz aluminum alloys to create a wide range of structural components and parts for its aluminum-intensive NIO electric SUV models to be launched over the next five years.

The NIO partnership marks Novelis’ first major commitment in the premium electric vehicle space. Supply for NIO will come from Novelis’ Changzhou plant, China’s first facility dedicated to manufacturing heat-treated automotive sheet. The plant is an example of Novelis’ long-term commitment and capability to supply product in Asia for auto manufacturers based in that region and globally.

This seminal relationship with NIO is pushing the limits of what is possible with electric vehicles from both a performance and design standpoint. It underscores that Novelis is more than just a material supplier, we are collaborators and problem solvers working closely with design teams to help ensure vehicles are built to maximize the unique attributes of aluminum and meet the mobility demands of the future. —Pierre Labat, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Global Automotive, Novelis

Earlier this month, NIO announced that it will have autonomous electric vehicles in the US market in 2020. The company also unveiled “NIO EVE”—the embodiment of its vision for the future of autonomous cars. (Earlier post.)

Novelis said that its expertise and experience working with world-class automakers make it the best choice for NIO and the right choice for the electric vehicle market. The Changzhou plant represents a US$100-million investment by Novelis to serve the rapidly growing automotive aluminum market. Since 2011, Novelis has invested more than US$550 million worldwide to expand its global automotive position.

With more than 40 years of experience in the automotive industry, Novelis is the only automotive aluminum supplier with production capabilities in all three major auto-producing regions—Asia, Europe and North America. Its products are featured in more than 180 different vehicle models.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India.