Natural Resources Canada invests $800K in G4 Insights project to convert forestry waste to renewable natural gas

16 March 2017

Natural Resources Canada is investing $800,000 in G4 Insights Inc. for the development of technology to convert forestry waste into renewable natural gas (RNG) that can be distributed through existing natural gas pipelines in Canada.

G4 is developing and commercializing a proprietary PyroCatalytic Hydrogenation (PCH) process to produce a renewable drop-in replacement for fossil natural gas. G4 PCH is a low-temperature thermochemical process that enables large scale, economic production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from lignocellulosic biomass. G4 RNG can be produced on a distributed basis in forestry regions and delivered to end users through existing natural gas pipelines. The G4 RNG can be used in any unmodified natural gas equipment, appliance, vehicle, industrial process, or power generator.

G4 Insights is partnering with the Canadian Gas Association members Enbridge Gas Distribution, FortisBC, Gaz Metro, Union Gas, utility host ATCO, the Natural Gas Innovation Fund, Alberta Innovates, and FPInnovations, who are contributing a combined $1.35 million towards this project.

Renewable natural gas produced from sustainably managed forest residue can emit up to 85% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuels. Forest residue, which includes all parts of the tree, can be converted into solid, liquid or gaseous biofuels such as RNG that can then be burned for energy or used as fuel substitutes for transportation or industrial processes.

G4 Insights will build a RNG demonstration plant and test it under operational conditions with a range of biomass types to generate relevant technical operating and economic data. The optimal site location has been chosen in Edmonton, Alberta to support all-season operation in outdoor conditions.