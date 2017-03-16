« Mitsubishi Electric develops technologies for automated mapping and extraction of transitions in mapping landscape for high-precision 3D maps | Main

NuScale Power’s Small Modular Nuclear Reactor design certification accepted for review by US NRC

16 March 2017

Fluor Corporation announced that NuScale Power—in which Fluor is the majority investor—has received notice that its design certification application has been accepted for review by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). ( Earlier post .) By accepting the completed application for review, the NRC confirms that NuScale’s submission addresses all NRC requirements and contains sufficient technical information to conduct the review.

NuScale’s small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) commercial power plant technology can deliver the energy diversity needed to power unique energy needs while also providing a safe, more flexible, carbon-free power generation solution.

NuScale’s small modular reactors include scalable plants, and the facility output can be incrementally increased depending upon the demand. The technology’s operational flexibility can also be integrated with other carbon-free renewable energy sources such as wind and solar to provide consistent power and to help enable stable grid performance.

NuScale marked a major milestone on 31 December 2016 when the company asked the NRC to approve its SMR design, the first submitted in the United States.

Fluor has supported NuScale since October 2011—before the US Department of Energy announced its cost-sharing program—as part of a long history with nuclear energy. For more than 60 years, Fluor has been providing the engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of nuclear power plants.