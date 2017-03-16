« NuScale Power’s Small Modular Nuclear Reactor design certification accepted for review by US NRC | Main | Trump’s proposed FY 2018 budget cuts overall DOE budget 5.6%; eliminates ARPA-E, ITLGP, ATVMP »

NVIDIA working with PACCAR on self-driving technology for trucks

16 March 2017

NVIDIA is working with PACCAR, a leading global truck manufacturer, on developing solutions for autonomous vehicles. PACCAR—which manufactures the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF lines of trucks—has developed a proof-of-concept self-driving truck with SAE Level 4 capability built on NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 technology (earlier post), trained on deep neural networks. Level 4 capability is defined as a system that drives itself.