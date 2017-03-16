« NuScale Power’s Small Modular Nuclear Reactor design certification accepted for review by US NRC | Main | Trump’s proposed FY 2018 budget cuts overall DOE budget 5.6%; eliminates ARPA-E, ITLGP, ATVMP »
NVIDIA working with PACCAR on self-driving technology for trucks
NVIDIA is working with PACCAR, a leading global truck manufacturer, on developing solutions for autonomous vehicles. PACCAR—which manufactures the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF lines of trucks—has developed a proof-of-concept self-driving truck with SAE Level 4 capability built on NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 technology (earlier post), trained on deep neural networks. Level 4 capability is defined as a system that drives itself.
PACCAR is exploring automated driving systems and we are excited about what our collaboration on artificial intelligence with NVIDIA has delivered so far.—PACCAR CEO Ron Armstrong
March 16, 2017 | Comments (0)
