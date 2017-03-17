« Sumitomo Electric demoing ESS for power grid in California; US’ largest redox flow battery system | Main | California ARB staff considering including alternative jet fuel in Low Carbon Fuel Standard »

CDP Technologies offering new gaseous fuels aftermarket cylinder head package for GM 6.0L engines

17 March 2017

CDP Technologies, the OEM sales division of Crazy Diamond Performance Inc., will offer a new aftermarket gaseous fuels-prepped cylinder head package for GM 6.0L engines. The new CDP cylinder head will be available for the popular GM engines that have been, or are slated to be, converted to a gaseous alternative fuel engine.

One of the components in Crazy Diamond Performance’s upcoming CDP TorqueDrive (TD) engine, CDP’s new cylinder head has been engineered to incorporate higher airflow, strength and durability than the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) unit. The CDP gaseous prep cylinder head includes ultra-high strength stainless steel valves, proprietary hardened valve seats and revised seals.

The new materials that are now available help to improve performance, heat dissipation and have a high level of corrosion resistance. Our new cylinder head package will help fleets who have converted to an alternative fuel (Compressed Natural Gas, CNG or Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG) maintain a long service life and will provide better performance than the OEM cylinder head. The CDP cylinder head package is direct replacement for the OEM unit, meaning that a fleet operator could replace a non-hardened or failed unit with no modifications to the engine. —Kevin Fern, Co-Founder of CDP

CDP’s new cylinder head is manufactured from a high strength rotocast A356-T6 aluminum. (The A356-T6 alloy is A356 aluminum that has been heat-treated for increased hardness and other mechanical properties. Alloy A356 is a 7Si-0.3 Mg alloy with 0.2 Fe (max) and 0.10 Zn (max). The T6 heat treatment is a solution-anneal heat treat followed by a 320 F aging.)

Part of the rotocast process involves rotating the cylinder head mold while cooling to ensure that no air pockets occur, ensuring granularity and reducing porosity.

I’m confident that these cylinder heads, which have 8% greater airflow over stock, will significantly reduce the occurrence of valve seat recession, which is common when converting a gasoline based engine to an alternative fuel. The CDP cylinder head package will include high-strength chrome-moly bolts and multilayer composite head gaskets. All of CDP’s engines will be equipped with this new cylinder head and allow our engines to perform efficiently and provide for high power than their competitive counterparts. CDP has also planned for a Compacted Graphite (CGI) version of its cylinder head for its up and coming severe duty 7.4L engine. —Kevin Fern

CDP will be releasing its new cylinder head for aftermarket use in the third quarter of 2017.

The Crazy Diamond Performance TorqueDrive series of engines—which leverages the GM LS engine architecture—provides a solution for the Class 4-6 truck market. Increased airflow/combustion efficiencies allow the engine to have a smaller displacement but to retain or increase power at a lower speed.