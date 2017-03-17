« Trump proposed budget cuts DOT funding by 13% | Main | Nissan and Yokohama launch car sharing service featuring Nissan’s ultra-compact EV »

Greyrock, Tsinhua U, DRI to assess potential of synthetic diesel to improve air quality in China

17 March 2017

Greyrock Energy, a developer of a gas-to-liquids (GTL) process that produces synthetic diesel, will participate with Tsinghua University of Beijing, China and the Desert Research Institute (DRI) of Reno, Nevada to quantify the positive impact on air quality from the use of synthetic diesel fuels as compared with petroleum derived diesel fuels. Beijing was chosen as the initial focus of this study given the concerns abount air quality.

Greyrock’s GTL process produces synthetic diesel fuels that meet or exceed diesel fuel specifications established by ASTM D975. The improved characteristics of the Greyrock synthetic diesel over petroleum based alternatives include higher cetane, virtually no sulfur or aromatics, and excellent lubricity.

Greyrock’s synthetic diesel burns more cleanly and efficiently than comparable petroleum based fuels resulting in reductions of particulate matter (PM), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NO x ) and hydrocarbon (HC) emissions.

Greyrock synthetic fuels can also improve diesel vehicle economy and extend the life of diesel engines by providing superior lubricity. Synthetic fuels may be used for other practical applications such as cooking and domestic heating, potentially resulting in up to 100 times less particulate emissions than coal fired stoves.

DRI is particularly interested in studying the multiple benefits of using China’s agricultural waste to generate synthetic fuels, thereby reducing air pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions from biomass burning and finding better uses for China’s large stock of agricultural waste.

Tsinghua, a leading university in Asia, will lead the efforts to carry out the vehicle emission modeling in Beijing.

The models and databases developed in this study will be key to future efforts to access and improve air quality in other large cities such as Los Angeles, Mumbai, Bangkok and Tokyo. —Dr. Dennis Schuetzle, Greyrock’s Chief Technology Officer

Founded in 2006, Greyrock has developed its state of the art Direct Fuel Production technology and GreyCat catalyst, enabling production of clean liquid fuels from a variety of gas resources, including natural gas, natural gas liquids, flare gas and bio-gas.

Greyrock’s proprietary GreyCat catalyst, which is not a traditional Fischer-Tropsch catalyst, directly converts syngas into diesel fuel with high selectivity. The GreyCat catalyst eliminates the wax upgrading stage and therefore reduces complexity and cost associated with small scale DFP systems.

This allows Greyrock to effectively scale down its systems to small modular units that can be sited in areas where other, larger projects would not be cost effective. Greyrock’s GreyCat catalyst is manufactured in the United States using readily available materials.

Desert Research Institute is the nonprofit research arm of the Nevada System of Higher Education.