Nissan and Yokohama launch car sharing service featuring Nissan’s ultra-compact EV

17 March 2017

Nissan Motor and the City of Yokohama are introducing a round-trip car sharing service today featuring the Nissan New Mobility Concept, an ultra-compact electric vehicle. The service, “Choimobi Yokohama,” enables users who register online to pick up and return cars in 14 locations around Yokohama Station. Cars can be reserved 30 minutes in advance and can be driven within the city.

The service costs ¥250 (US$2.21) per 15 minutes plus a ¥200 (US$1.77) basic charge, with a maximum daily charge of ¥3,000 yen (US$26.50). Users need a Japanese driver’s license, a smartphone and a Japan-issued credit card. Registration is available on the Choimobi website.

Nissan and the City of Yokohama previously conducted a two-year trial of Japan’s first one-way car sharing service using ultra-compact electric vehicles, starting in October 2013. (Earlier post.) The aim was to encourage low-emission transport options, improve the quality of transportation and promote tourism. In October 2015, the partnership began renting cars to local tour operators and businesses.

The new round-trip service is meant to further promote ultra-compact mobility and build a sustainable business model through public-private cooperation. The service will also include guided tours around central Yokohama and long-term car rentals for businesses.

Nissan and the City of Yokohama will continue usability and feasibility studies by encouraging various local entities to join the program.