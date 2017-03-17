« Year-long field testing finds electric buses with Toshiba wireless charger cut CO2 up to 60% compared to diesel | Main | Diamond Green Diesel to boost renewable diesel capacity 80% to 18,000 bpd; Honeywell UOP Ecofining technology »

Porsche spent €2.2B on R&D in 2016; PHEVs, Mission E BEV, digitalization

17 March 2017

In FY 2016, Porsche spent €2.2 billion (US$2.4 billion) on R&D to prepare for mobility of the future with an emphasis on plug-in hybrid vehicles; the battery-electric Mission E vehicle; and overall digital transformation.

Digitalization is more than an investment in the latest technologies. It opens new economic opportunities, increases customer benefits and makes processes more efficient. In the medium-term, we want to generate a double-digit percentage of sales through digital services. —Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT

In 2016, the company founded Porsche Digital GmbH in Ludwigsburg and the Digital Lab in Berlin. Porsche also took a stake in the venture capital fund e.ventures and the parking service provider Evopark.

FY 2016 was the company’s most successful. Porsche AG achieved record highs in terms of deliveries, revenue, operating result and number of employees. Deliveries increased by 6% to 237,778 vehicles, thereby achieving a revenue of €22.3 billion (an increase of 4%). At the same time, the operating result rose disproportionately by 14% to €3.9 billion. Return on sales increased from 15.8% (2015) to 17.4%. By the end of 2016, Porsche’s workforce had grown by 13% to 27,612 employees.