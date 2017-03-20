« IRENA, IEA study concludes meeting 2˚C scenario possible with net positive economics | Main | Argonne team develops new fluorinated sulfone electrolytes for high-voltage, high-energy Li-ion batteries »

Arconic announces multi-year aluminum deal with Toyota

20 March 2017

Global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing company Arconic (formerly part of Alcoa before Alcoa split itself last year into two entities—Alcoa focused on the raw aluminum operation and Arconic on products into industries such as automotive) announced a multi-year supply deal with Toyota North America. Arconic is supplying aluminum to Toyota for its all-new Lexus RX. The vehicle debuted last year and became Toyota’s first vehicle in North America to prominently feature aluminum exterior panels.

This makes Arconic the sole aluminum sheet supplier to Toyota for the Lexus RX, named by Consumer Reports as the Best Luxury SUV of 2016.

The Arconic and Toyota deal draws on the strong automotive expertise and manufacturing capability of Arconic’s Global Rolled Products business. Arconic will supply Toyota from its plants in Davenport, Iowa, and Danville, Illinois.

Automakers worldwide are turning to aluminum for the stronger, tougher, higher performing vehicles that consumers demand. Many bestselling vehicles in America have already converted to aluminum for improved performance, including better fuel efficiency, more towing and payload capacity, and improved vehicle safety scores. This trend will continue. We are proud to expand our relationship with Toyota. —Mark Vrablec, President of Arconic’s Aerospace & Automotive Products business

Arconic is a partner to the high-growth automotive industry with operations in Davenport, Iowa, and Alcoa, Tennessee and with technologies such as the Arconic Micromill in San Antonio, Texas.

The company projects that it will grow its automotive sheet revenue from $76 million in 2010 to $1.3 billion in 2018, and across Arconic’s full automotive portfolio, 98% of Arconic revenues come from products where it is number one or number two in its segment.