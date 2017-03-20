« Mkango and Metalysis partner to develop 3D-printed rare earth magnets for EVs | Main | NTU Singapore and Schaeffler set up joint lab to develop smart mobility devices »

Divergent 3D enters partnership with SLM Solutions Group for 3D metal printing machines for automotive production

20 March 2017

Divergent 3D has entered into a strategic development partnership with SLM Solutions Group, a manufacturer of 3D metal printing equipment. SLM Solutions Group will work closely with Divergent to develop specific hardware and software that will accelerate scaling of the patented Divergent Manufacturing Platform (earlier post) for cost-effective, high-volume production of vehicles.

SLM Solutions Group is engaged in the development, production and distribution of selective laser melting systems, which create three-dimensional objects from metal powders.

Divergent 3D has invented a patented software-hardware platform enabled by 3D metal printing that radically transforms the economics and environmental impact of designing and manufacturing complex structures such as cars.

Additive manufacturing has long been used throughout the auto industry for small-scale pilot programs focused on developing individual 3D-printed components for production. Divergent 3D and SLM Solutions, in contrast, are partnering to transform the process of designing and manufacturing overall vehicle structures. The objective is to build lighter, structurally safe, more cost-efficient and environmentally responsible automobiles.