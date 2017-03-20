« New Lotus Elise drops even more weight; Sprint edition at 798 kg | Main | IRENA, IEA study concludes meeting 2˚C scenario possible with net positive economics »

Print this post

Hybrid Kinetic H600 microturbine range-extended electric vehicle concept runs 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds

20 March 2017

At the Geneva Auto Show, the China-based Hybrid Kinetic group unveiled the H600 microturbine range-extended electric vehicle sedan concept, produced together with its vehicle design and engineering partner, Pininfarina. The 60 kW microturbine range extender delivers 40% efficiency, low emissions, and a 10000-hour maintenance interval.

The 30 kWh battery pack has a long life span (50,000 charging/discharging cycles) as well as high energy density (300 Wh/kg); it can sustain a very high charging rate (50C). The fast charging capability allows the H600 to recover up to 30% of kinetic energy. The H600 features all-wheel torque vectoring, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds; the electric motors deliver combined maximum power of more than 600 kW. Range is more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

Hybrid Kinetic Group developed the 91 kg, 60 kW micro-turbine generator, which can use a variety of fuels, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol, natural gas, propane, or bio-fuels. The unit is composed of less than 40 parts. HKG intends for customers to configure the range extender to use the fuel of their preference based on regional fuel supplies and costs.

When compared with traditional gasoline vehicles, H600’s emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, NO x , and particulate matter is 2.5%, 11.7%, 36.6% and 77.4% of the ICE vehicles, respectively, HKG said. When compared with pure electric vehicles that use coal-generated electricity, H600’s emission of sulfide, nitrogen oxide, and particle matter is 0.17%; 0.67%; and 50% of the latter, respectively (a typical coal power plant emits 272 grams of PM when generating one kWh of electricity).

The chassis of the H600 is aluminum; empty weight for the vehicle is 1,870 kg (4,123 lbs).

When connected to residential home power systems with V2H (Vehicle-to-Home), H600 can provide electricity to homes and communities. When connected to other vehicles with V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), H600 can charge other electric vehicles. When connected into the electric grid with V2G（Vehicle-to-Grid, H600 can modulate frequency and balance peak and valley demand for electricity.

In addition to the Geneva debut of H600, other models of new energy vehicles from Hybrid Kinetic Group will also debut at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show in mid-April.

Pininfarina and Cambiano project. In February, Pininfarina signed an agreement with Hybrid Kinetic Group under which Pininfarina will support Hybrid Kinetic in the turnkey development of an electric car from the styling concept and development of the vehicle to the engineering development and virtual and physical validation for series production. The collaboration agreement, worth about €65 million, will have a total duration of 46 months.

The Italian company has already explored the potential of a range-extended electric drive powertrain with its Cambiano project, unveiled at the 2012 Geneva show.

The Cambiano drive system is based on four electric motors—one for each wheel. The four motors, produced by Magneti Marelli, are mounted on the front and rear frames; each delivers a continuous supply of 60 kW with peaks of 150 kW for a total of 600 kW maximum power output, with torque of 640 N·m.

Each motor is controlled separately and electronically to guarantee various functions, including energy regeneration when decelerating and braking, traction control with the option of continuously varying the torque split between the wheels independently (Vectoring Stability Program) and anti-lock braking assistance.

The Cambiano drive system incorporated a 50 kW microturbine range extender—from Bladon Jets (earlier post)—to charge the batteries and, when necessary, to supply energy directly to the motors. The Cambiano vehicle was fitted with a 50 kWh pack.