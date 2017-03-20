« Divergent 3D enters partnership with SLM Solutions Group for 3D metal printing machines for automotive production | Main

Print this post

NTU Singapore and Schaeffler set up joint lab to develop smart mobility devices

20 March 2017

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Schaeffler Group are establishing a joint research lab to develop smart mobility devices. The lab has a combined funding of S$5 million (US$3.4 million) over three years. The collaboration will tackle transportation challenges for Singapore within the context of the country’s Smart Nation vision.

Schaeffler Group, a leading global automotive and industrial components supplier headquartered in Germany, will set up the lab as part of the Schaeffler Hub for Advanced REsearch at NTU (SHARE at NTU). The new lab, Schaeffler’s first SHARE lab outside Europe, is housed at NTU’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

NTU has deep expertise in smart mobility technologies and a strong track record of industry collaborations. Together with Schaeffler, we aim to develop innovative personal transport solutions that will be safer and more efficient, which will support Singapore’s drive towards a car-lite society. —NTU Vice President (Research) and Chief of Staff, Professor LAM Khin Yong

The new joint lab will study various aspects of personal urban mobility and intelligent transportation systems for mega cities of the future. The research projects include studying human user behavior on personal mobility devices in Singapore and the development of portable smart technologies that can enhance the users’ safety and last-mile experience.

Our long-term vision is to develop Singapore as a hub for research and innovation for urban mobility. The proactive efforts from the Government of Singapore make it a highly conducive place for developing technologies for future megacities and Schaeffler is keen to tap into these opportunities, working together with the big and highly educated talent pool. —CEO Schaeffler Asia Pacific Andreas Schick

The partnership between NTU and Schaeffler will also ride on the NTU-NXP Smart Mobility Test Bed, which consists of vehicles equipped with smart units and roadside units with video cameras mounted on street lamps throughout the NTU campus.

Schaeffler is also part of the NTU-NXP Smart Mobility Consortium, which was founded by NTU and NXP Semiconductors with 12 industry members to develop innovations in smart mobility.

NTU and Schaeffler will develop applications that will allow personal mobility devices to interact seamlessly and safely with traffic infrastructure and vehicles around them, using an industry standard vehicle-to-everything (V2X) wireless communication technology.