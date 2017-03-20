« Argonne team develops new fluorinated sulfone electrolytes for high-voltage, high-energy Li-ion batteries | Main | Mkango and Metalysis partner to develop 3D-printed rare earth magnets for EVs »

Print this post

Ricardo Energy & Environment launches real-world vehicle emissions monitoring service with individual vehicle identification in the UK

20 March 2017

In the UK, increasing pressure to reduce the impact of pollution from vehicles has led to growing interest in the introduction of Clean Air Zones and Low Emission Zones. However, such mitigation measures are expensive to design and implement and, while street level air quality monitoring can highlight the problem in the form of the local hot spots at which exceedances occur, it does not provide information on which of the passing vehicles are the most polluting.

To address this need, Ricardo Energy & Environment, working with technology partner OPUS Inspection, has launched a real-world vehicle emissions monitoring service. The accurate measurement of the emissions of passing vehicles is linked to automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for individual vehicle identification.

Installed at locations of interest, the measurement system instantaneously records in a completely non-intrusive manner, the real-world driving emissions—of NO x particulate matter, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and ammonia—from each passing vehicle.

The data recorded can be used to identify the most polluting vehicle types (i.e. buses, heavy goods vehicles, vans and cars) and their respective contributions to emissions.

Significant improvements are thus possible in the accuracy of modeling and simulation efforts underpinning the design of Clean Air Zones, reducing uncertainty by replacing assumptions with evidence-based, real-world driving emissions information. Moreover, once such zones have been implemented, the system can be used to support enforcement management through the identification of non-compliant vehicles.