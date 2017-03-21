« Dürr now supports bodies up to 8m long with Ecopaint RoDip rotational dip process | Main | Hubject connects eleven energy suppliers to create the largest Austrian charging network for EVs »

DOE: new vehicle fuel economy improved 33% from 1980-2016

21 March 2017

According to data gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE) from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), new vehicle fuel economy in the US has improved 33% from 1980-2016, despite a 120% increase in horsepower and 47% improvement in acceleration (measured by time to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph).

The data are based on sales-weighted averages. In the 1990s and early 2000s, fuel economy decreased while vehicle weight increased, and fuel economy has improved nearly every year since 2004.