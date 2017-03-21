« Elektrobit adds four new software modules to EB robinos framework for developing automated driving systems | Main

Print this post

Citroën introduces E-Berlingo Multispace

21 March 2017

The Citroën Berlingo leisure activity vehicle is now available with an electric drivetrain. Supplementing the range of 3-cylinder PureTech gasoline engines and BlueHDi diesel engines, the new E-Berlingo Multispace model targets motorists looking to combine all the versatility of the Berlingo for their day-to-day use, leisure pursuits and professional activities with the advantages of an electric drivetrain. The new E-Berlingo extends Citroën’s electric vehicle range consisting of the C-ZERO, E-MEHARI and Berlingo LCV, each one responding to specific needs in its respective segment.

The new E-Berlingo Multispace is equipped with the electric drivetrain technology presented in 2013 on the electric Berlingo light commercial vehicle (LCV). The E-Berlingo Multispace is powered by a permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor developing 49 kW (67 bhp) and 200 N·m torque. Two Lithium-ion battery packs with a capacity of 22.5 kWh are located in the subframe, lowering the car’s center of gravity and bringing more dynamic stability to this type of body style. The E-Berlingo has an NEDC range of 170 km (106 miles).

An empty battery can be charged completely via a regular domestic socket (8A to 10A depending on the country) or a secure Green Up socket (14A) in 8.5, 12 or 15 hours depending on the amperage. E-Berlingo is also available with an optional rapid charging mode, charging the battery to 50% of total range in 15 minutes and 80% in 30 minutes. The regular charging flap is located on the rear right wing of the car, while the rapid charge socket takes the place of the fuel flap on the rear left wing.

The battery comes with an 8-year/100,000-km warranty and the electric drivetrain with a 5-year/50,000-km warranty, whichever comes first. Servicing is every two years or 40,000 km after the first year. The car requires no oil, belt or coolant.

The E-Berlingo features a modular design. The seats in row 2, comprising a bench and a side seat or three independent seats, are removable. To adapt to all motoring uses, one or more seats can be removed to make room for larger loads. The trunk volume is among the best in the category, at 675 liters with five people on board and 3,000 liters with the row 2 seats removed. The cabin has a total 78 liters of open and closed storage spaces.

The E-Berlingo Multispace will be equipped with a thermal preconditioning system, allowing customers to heat or cool the interior of their vehicle remotely via their smartphones or tablets.

Drivers are informed by an auxiliary consumption gage (for the heating and air conditioning), while an onboard computer displays remaining range and average consumption in kWh/100 km.

Standard equipment includes a speed limiter, a direct low tire pressure monitor, electronic stability control (ESC) combined with hill-start assist, air conditioning, a CD MP3 audio system with kit free hands Bluetooth, two sliding side doors and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

The reversing camera, available as an option, makes parking easier. To further simplify low-speed maneuvers, the rear park assist system—standard on the second trim level—can be supplemented by front park assist.