US EPA to implement renewable fuel volume requirements for 2017 as decided in November 2016

The 60-day Regulatory Freeze Pending Rev 21 March 2017 The 60-day Regulatory Freeze Pending Review by the incoming Trump Administration, which was applied to the renewable fuel volume requirements for 2017, has expired. Hence, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will continue to implement the final ruling under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program as published on 23 November 2016. (Earlier post.)



The EPA ruling provides for increases across all types of biofuels. For 2017, the EPA’s volume requirements for advanced biofuels are 4.28 billion gallons and for all renewable fuels 19.28 billion gallons as decided in November 2016. The Agency has set the volume requirement for biomass-based diesel to 2.0 billion gallons for 2017 (up from 1.9 billion gallons in 2016) and 2.1 billion gallons for 2018.