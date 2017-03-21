« Citroën introduces E-Berlingo Multispace | Main
US EPA to implement renewable fuel volume requirements for 2017 as decided in November 2016
The 60-day Regulatory Freeze Pending Rev
The 60-day Regulatory Freeze Pending Review by the incoming Trump Administration, which was applied to the renewable fuel volume requirements for 2017, has expired. Hence, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will continue to implement the final ruling under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program as published on 23 November 2016. (Earlier post.)
21 March 2017
The 60-day Regulatory Freeze Pending Review by the incoming Trump Administration, which was applied to the renewable fuel volume requirements for 2017, has expired. Hence, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will continue to implement the final ruling under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program as published on 23 November 2016. (Earlier post.)
The EPA ruling provides for increases across all types of biofuels. For 2017, the EPA’s volume requirements for advanced biofuels are 4.28 billion gallons and for all renewable fuels 19.28 billion gallons as decided in November 2016. The Agency has set the volume requirement for biomass-based diesel to 2.0 billion gallons for 2017 (up from 1.9 billion gallons in 2016) and 2.1 billion gallons for 2018.
|Renewable Fuel Volume Requirements for 2014-2018
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Cellulosic biofuel (million gallons)
|33
|123
|230
|311
|n/a
|Biomass-based diesel (billion gallons)
|1.63
|1.73
|1.9
|2.0
|2.1
|Advanced biofuel (billion gallons)
|2.67
|2.88
|3.61
|4.28
|n/a
|Renewable fuel (billion gallons)
|16.28
|16.93
|18.11
|19.28
|n/a
March 21, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
I tought pruitt and trump will stop epa do mess-up the environment and energy market with all their fraudulent laws and regulations that double the price of energy at the pump and on our tax bills. Im now pretty sure trump and pruitt are liar from the right instead of good managers.
Posted by: gorr | March 21, 2017 at 11:59 AM