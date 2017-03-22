« The interdependency of autonomous electric vehicles and wireless charging | Main

Daimler JV Beijing Benz Automotive named Factory of the Year by Produktion magazine

22 March 2017

In a ceremony held in Munich on 21 March, Daimler’s largest global production facility, Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBAC), received a “Factory of the Year” award from theGerman publication ‘Produktion’. BBAC was chosen for recognition in the “Excellent Large Series Assembly” category. As the primary local production base for Mercedes-Benz vehicles in China, BBAC plays a key role in Daimler’s overall global development strategy and production network.

BBAC is a key to the long-term and sustainable development of the Mercedes-Benz brand in China, and this award is yet more solid proof of our ‘Made in China, for China’ commitment. Our partnership has been a very strong one, and as a result our local portfolio makes up two-thirds of our total sales here in China. I am confident that with our continuous investment, BBAC will be an even stronger production location in the future. —Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China

Established by the industry journal Produktion and business consulting firm A.T. Kearney in 1992, the “Factory of the Year – Global Excellence in Operations” award is one of the most respected benchmarks for the manufacturing industry in Germany and around the world. In choosing BBAC in the “Excellent Large Series Assembly” category, the organizers recognized the facility’s adoption of newly developed analytical methods for process control and quality assurance, as data from sensors and machines are collected in real-time, evaluated heuristically and fed into the process as feedback. All production practices at BBAC maintain Daimler’s rigorous and unified global standards.

BBAC, a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor, has been producing Mercedes-Benz passenger cars since 2005 and engines since 2013. In 2016, more than two-thirds of the Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold in China were made at BBAC. BBAC’s total local production output passed the 1,000,000-unit mark in November 2016. In terms of surface area, BBAC is already the largest Mercedes-Benz car plant in the world, with the new generation GLA SUV to start production this year.

The Mercedes-Benz 4- and 6-cylinder engines manufactured by BBAC are used in cars produced by BBAC, as well as in vans made by Fujian Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (FBAC), another local Daimler joint venture. The BBAC production line is flexible by design. Last year, Daimler and BAIC signed a strategic framework agreement on the joint investment of four billion RMB (more than €500 million) in further expanding the Beijing-based engine plant.