« US EPA to implement renewable fuel volume requirements for 2017 as decided in November 2016 The 60-day Regulatory Freeze Pending Rev | Main | NASA’s hybrid computer enables Raven’s autonomous docking capability »

Print this post

FIA grants homologation to nine manufacturers for 2018/19 Formula E season

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) released

22 March 2017

FIA grants homologation to nine manufacturers for 2018/19 Formula E season

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) released the names of the nine manufacturers that have been granted homologation from the 2018/19 season of the all-electric FIA Formula E Championship.

This round of homologations means that the powertrains fall into line with the new cycle of homologation for the chassis and battery, which will remain standard over the course of three seasons, starting from Season 5 - 2018/19 - 2020/21.

Any new manufacturer wishing to homologate its powertrain will be able to do so for Season 6 for a two-year period, or the following season for an annual duration.

The manufacturers are:

ABT Formel E

BMW AG

DS Automobiles

Jaguar Land Rover

Mahindra Racing

NextEV NIO

Penske Autosport

Renault

Venturi Automobiles

The FIA Formula E Championship has been going for a little over three years now and already it has established itself as one of the most interesting and innovative racing series, not just because of the actual format of the events but also and above all, because of its technical development.

The homologation of the powertrains that will be used from Season 5 is a very significant step because it means the cars will be able to run for twice as long while, at the very least, maintaining the same performance level. This highlights how motorsport can stimulate and accelerate development of new technologies, which can then be applied to road cars and in this case it has even more of a key role, given that at the moment, electricity is one of the more practical alternatives when it comes to finding new forms of more sustainable mobility in the future. —FIA President Jean Todt

The 2018/19 season will also see the debut of the new-look Formula E car, the shape of which has been inspired and defined by the FIA with the aim of having a futuristic and appealing design. It will be produced by Spark Racing Technology, who won the chassis tender. From Season 5, there will also be a new standard battery produced by McLaren Applied Technologies. With the new battery, Formula E will no longer require two cars per driver and the potential of a mid-race car change.