Mercane Wheels introduces Version 2.0 of 3-wheel electric kickscooter

22 March 2017

Mercane Wheels introduced version 2.0 of the Transboard, its electric “kickscooter” that combines speed, stability and safety to deliver users with a superior riding experience. An Indiegogo campaign, which has a funding goal of US$30,000, features limited Early Bird specials of $499.00 (60% off retail) and several other rewards for early backers.

Built with an aluminum alloy frame, a polycarbonate cover and an innovative, one-gesture folding system that makes it light and easy to transport when not in use, the Transboard offers users best-in-class driving stability and performance with its 3-wheel self-balancing system, L-Double Link suspension and a 500 Watt BLDC HUB Motor.

With an Electric Driving Control System and a 48V 8.6Ah battery, users will experience stable acceleration, great braking performance and the ability to ride for up to 25 miles on one full charge (takes 6 hours to fully charge).