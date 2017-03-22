« Volvo CE unveils the next generation of its autonomous electric load carrier concept | Main | The interdependency of autonomous electric vehicles and wireless charging »
Mercane Wheels introduces Version 2.0 of 3-wheel electric kickscooter
22 March 2017
Mercane Wheels introduced version 2.0 of the Transboard, its electric “kickscooter” that combines speed, stability and safety to deliver users with a superior riding experience. An Indiegogo campaign, which has a funding goal of US$30,000, features limited Early Bird specials of $499.00 (60% off retail) and several other rewards for early backers.
Built with an aluminum alloy frame, a polycarbonate cover and an innovative, one-gesture folding system that makes it light and easy to transport when not in use, the Transboard offers users best-in-class driving stability and performance with its 3-wheel self-balancing system, L-Double Link suspension and a 500 Watt BLDC HUB Motor.
With an Electric Driving Control System and a 48V 8.6Ah battery, users will experience stable acceleration, great braking performance and the ability to ride for up to 25 miles on one full charge (takes 6 hours to fully charge).
The vast majority of scooters on the market today are outfitted with just two wheels in order to keep them compact and ensure versatility. Transboard has three wheels and a more balanced design so riders won’t have to constantly find their balance—this means a more safe, more comfortable ride for extended periods of time.—Mark Min, CEO, Mercane Wheels
