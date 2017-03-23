« Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers significantly boost truck fuel efficiency through improved aerodynamics | Main | Survey shows car2go car-sharing usage increasing »

ABS issues Approval in Principle for LNG-fueled design concept for bulker

23 March 2017

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) for the Seatransporter-DF, a dual-fuel design concept developed by Algoship Designers Ltd. of Nassau, Bahamas. The design has the capability to accommodate multiple engine types as well as Type-C or membrane containment systems for LNG fuel.

Algoship worked with CleanShips LLC of Stamford, CT, to develop a version of the bulk carrier design that would meet specific operational requirements without compromising cargo carrying capacity. The 38,000 DWT version is equipped with a 2,400 m3 LNG fuel containment system that could allow for approximately 100 days’ endurance. Algoship is applying the same design philosophy to Panamax-, Ultramax- and Kamsarm—sized carriers and has determined that the dual fuel technology is also applicable to other vessel types.

As the marine industry continues to adjust to comply with more stringent air emission requirements, the use of LNG as a fuel will be adopted in more subsectors in the marine industry. Developed to help meet the current and upcoming international air emission standards, the Seatransporter-DF design can be used in Emission Control Areas (ECAs).