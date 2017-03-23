« Survey shows car2go car-sharing usage increasing | Main

Buick to introduce extended-range electric vehicle in China this year; also new generation 1.0T/1.3T Ecotecs and 9-speed

23 March 2017

Buick will adopt GM’s proven extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technology, a new-generation of 1.0T/1.3T Ecotec engines and a nine-speed transmission in new or refreshed models launched in China this year. In the coming two years, Buick will also introduce plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in China—the brand’s largest market.

The EREV combines GM’s patented EVT electronic controlled intelligent variable transmission, double high-performance, permanent-magnet electric motors drive unit, a hybrid-exclusive direct injection engine, as well as an industry-leading liquid-cooled and high-performance ternary lithium battery pack.

The pure electric driving mode is prioritized to meet daily user demand for zero emissions and fuel consumption, with the electric driving range surpassing an estimated 100 km (62 miles). In EREV mode, which leverages an on-board engine, the range increases to an estimated 700 km (435 miles).

All-New Small Engines. GM’s all-new small-displacement Ecotec engines were developed based on an all-new architecture. They have a compact design, low fuel consumption and high performance, along with reduced noise and vibration.

The 1.0T and 1.3T engines that Buick will adopt in China integrate a number of advanced technologies, seven of which are being applied for the first time by GM. These include an innovative system that combines a turbocharger with twin injectors, an optimized single-cylinder architecture design and transfer balance technology. The boosted torque response increases driving pleasure.

9-speed transmission. GM has leveraged its global resources to create an all-new intelligent nine-speed transmission that was developed and validated globally, including on Chinese roads.

The compact, efficient transmission features a wider gear ratio range that extends to 7.6:1. Its first gear ratio is up to 4.69, enabling easy acceleration from a standstill, while the top gear ratio is as low as 0.62, achieving optimum highway cruising with a low engine RPM.

This design not only optimizes vehicle acceleration and fuel economy, but also reduces engine noise while cruising. The result is a smooth, refined gear-shifting experience at different speeds.

More efficiency. From 2014 to 2016, the average fuel consumption of new Buick vehicles sold in China decreased by 20%. Last year, Buick launched the all-new LaCrosse Hybrid and hosted the world premiere of the Velite Concept, which serves as a template for future new energy vehicles under the brand’s Buick Blue strategy in China.

This year, Start/Stop intelligent engine technology will become standard equipment for the Buick lineup. By 2018, more than 80% of Buick engines will adopt turbocharging technology in China.

Buick has sold more than 8 million vehicles in China since its introduction by SAIC-GM in 1998.