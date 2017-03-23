« ABS issues Approval in Principle for LNG-fueled design concept for bulker | Main | Buick to introduce extended-range electric vehicle in China this year; also new generation 1.0T/1.3T Ecotecs and 9-speed »

Survey shows car2go car-sharing usage increasing

23 March 2017

A growing number of people are opting to use flexible carsharing across car2go’s European locations in favor of a blend of carsharing, bike-share, and public transport, according to a regular customer survey carried out by car2go.

The most significant developments over the course of 2016 at a glance:

The percentage of people who say they use carsharing one or more times per week increased from 16 to 19 percent.

The percentage of those surveyed who use carsharing services several times a day jumped by 60 percent. Although this figure is still very low, at 1.6 percent, it is growing continuously.

At the same time, car2go customers see carsharing as a good complement to other transit options: there were no notable changes in terms of public transport usage, according to the survey.

The percentage of those surveyed who only use carsharing in exceptional cases decreased from 24 percent to 18.9 percent over the year 2016.

Our internal studies clearly confirm what we have seen in a large number of third party and industry analyst studies in the past two years: carsharing services like car2go are becoming an integral part of the lives of many residents across major European cities. Furthermore, carsharing is viewed as a useful part of an intelligent mix of different transport modes, thus contributing to a better quality of life in cities. —Olivier Reppert, CEO of car2go Group

In regular samples, car2go asks users about their mobility behavior. The surveys are carried out quarterly. An average sample consists of 4,000 to 7,000 participants.